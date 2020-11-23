Merlin Dale Kreutzer, 84, of Fayette passed away November 20, 2020, at Glasgow Gardens in Glasgow, MO.
Services honoring Merlin's life will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Robert Simpson officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Fayette City Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fayette Senior Center or the Missouri River Valley Steam Engine Association.
