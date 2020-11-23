1/
Merlin Dale Kreutzer
Merlin Dale Kreutzer, 84, of Fayette passed away November 20, 2020, at Glasgow Gardens in Glasgow, MO.

Services honoring Merlin's life will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Robert Simpson officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Fayette City Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fayette Senior Center or the Missouri River Valley Steam Engine Association.

Published in Boonville Daily News from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2, 2020.
