Merna Mae Balke, 81, of Boonville passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.
Merna will be laid to rest in her home state of Iowa.
Merna was born March 15, 1939 the daughter of Edward Friesth and Helen Hustad Friesth. Merna married Larry Balke June 12, 1985 in Otho, Iowa. Merna worked at the University of Missouri and Ruck Rehabilitation Center as a Registered Nurse. Merna enjoyed being outdoors. She was an excellent mechanic, built her own plane to fly. Merna flew a crop duster and charter planes, as well as being a flight instructor. She was a huge sports fan; she ran track in high school and later played softball and golf with her husband Larry. She was one of a kind and will be dearly missed.
Merna is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Helen Friesth, and brother Darrell Friesth. She is survived by her husband Larry Balke, brother Keith Friesth and his wife Doris, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2020