|
|
Michael "Mike" Francis Zoeller, 69, of Boonville passed away Tuesday June 11, 2019 at the Harry S Truman VA Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
Visitation for Mike will be Thursday June 20, 2019 from 6–8 p.m. at Howard Funeral Home. Burial will be in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Michael Francis Zoeller was born March 1, 1950 in Boonville, Missouri, the son of Francis and Winifred (Reynolds) Zoeller. Mike graduated from SS. Peter and Paul Catholic High School in 1968. Upon graduation, Mike enlisted in the United States Marine Corps as a Field Radio Operator. Mike was a Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving honorably with both the 4th and 7th Marines from October of 1969 to September of 1970. He then married the love of his life Debbie Gerke August 24, 1973. Mike was a brick mason by trade and the owner of Zoeller Masonry Construction for many years. When he was not working, he spent his time hunting and fishing, and passing on those family traditions to his sons. Later in life Mike enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, he was a big fan. He also loved attending family fish frys. Mike enjoyed his time with his grandkids the most, reading them stories was his favorite thing to do. He loved watching them grow up.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Winifred Zoeller, brother Patrick Zoeller, and sister Evelyn.
He is survived by his wife Debbie Gerke Zoeller,; sons Matthew Zoeller, Daniel (Christie) Zoeller, Vincent (Clare) Zoeller; sisters Lyndia Watts, Susan Zoeller, Angela Miles, Kathy Zoeller; and grandchildren Sophia, Olivia, Ava and Daisey.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude's Hospitals, s, Marine's Toys for Tots, or SS. Peter and Paul Catholic School. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News on June 17, 2019