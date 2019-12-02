Home

MIchael Ray Pitchford

MIchael Ray Pitchford Obituary
Michael Ray Pitchford passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Celebration of life for Michael will be held Saturday December 7, 2019 at Howard Funeral Home from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Michael Ray Pitchford was born July 28, 1978 in Fort Hood, Texas, the son of Charles Ray Pitchford and Ute Paciocco Pitchford. Michael enjoyed watching his favorite tv shows, like "That 70s Show" and playing video games. He was also in to marshal arts, he loved Bruce Lee and had a collection of swords, num chucks, and various other marshal arts equipment. He was a collector for sure. Michael also loved to bow hunt and had a love for all animals. He was a people person and loved to be social and just hang out. He lived the life to the fullest and never cared what others thought. The most important thing in Michaels life was his family and children, he enjoyed watching his son and three girls grow up.

Michael is preceded in death by his mom Ute Paciocco Pitchford. He is survived by his dad Charles Ray Pitchford of Manhattan, Kansas, wife Brianne Pitchford of Clarksburg, Missouri, son Michael Pitchford Jr. of Olathe, Kansas, daughters Alison, Audrianna, and Abigail Pitchford of Clarksburg, Missouri, and sister Veronica Pitchford of Manhattan, Kansas.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Howard Funeral Home in care of the family. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Dec. 2, 2019
