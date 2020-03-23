|
Michael Ray Root Sr., 64, of Kountze, Texas, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Beaumont, Texas.
Due to current concerns with large gatherings, the family will hold a private family service with burial in the Nelson Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to family choice in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com and you may view the recorded funeral service on the funeral home website after Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Born July 10, 1955 in Boonville, MO, he was the son of the late Paul Eldon Root Sr. and Ruby Shackelford Trefz who survives of Arkansas. On March 10, 2012 he married Mary Theresa Weiner who survives of the home. Michael was raised in the central Missouri area where he graduated high school and earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Central Missouri State University. He currently owned and operated a home inspection and pressure washing business in Texas. Michael was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed race cars and refinishing antique furniture as well as spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Mary; he is survived by five children: Theresa Morley of Grove, OK, Michael Ray Root Jr. (Alisha) of Marshall, MO, Aaron James Root (Shawna) of Nelson, MO, Alana Marie Stoddart and Tomi Kay Root, both of Kountze, TX; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; five siblings: Eddie Root of Blackwater, MO, Ronnie Root of Marshall, MO, Paula Waters of Arkansas, Gayle Purcell and Theresa Lammers, both of Texas; as well as other extended family members.
Michael was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Tommy Eldon Root and Paul Eldon Root Jr.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2020