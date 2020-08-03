1/
Michael Wayne Land
Michael Wayne Land, known as "Mike", passed away suddenly on July 30, 2020 at the age of 62. Mike was born to Robert and Joyce Land of Boonville on May 24, 1958.

Mike graduated Boonville High School in 1976. Mike married Janice Henley September 10, 2012 . They lived in Platte City and Mike was employed at Enterprise. Mike is survived by his wife, Janice. Mike is also survived by his daughter Sydney Land (Ethan) and grandson Cooper, Mother Joyce Land, and siblings Pam, Gary, Carlena. He is fondly remembered by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mike is preceded in death by his father, Robert Land. A celebration of life will be held at Riverside Christian Church, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Social distance and masks will be required. Memorial contributions can be made to Riverside Christian Church, 17111 Klinton. Boonville MO 65233

Published in Boonville Daily News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2020.
