Memorial Funeral Home/Columbia
1217 BUSINESS LOOP 70 W
Columbia, MO 65202
(573) 443-3173
Mildred Marie Dukes

Mildred Marie Dukes Obituary
Mildred Marie Dukes, 92, of Boonville, MO passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at her home in Boonville, MO

Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 from Noon – 1:00 pm at William Wood Funeral Home, Boonville, MO. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Mildred was born on February 24, 1927 in Smackover, AR the daughter of Audie Reginald Pearson and Laura Mae (Thompson) Pearson who preceded her in death. She was married on October 18, 1946 in Rodessa, LA who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her two children, Jim Dukes of Boonville, MO and Vicki Phillippe (Gary) of Columbia, MO; five grandchildren, Shannon Dukes, Trina Hoelscher, Stacey Gilmore, Casey Collier and Jared Phillippe and 14 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two sisters and one brother

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 4400 Clayton Ave, St Louis, MO 63110.

Online condolences may be made to the family at

www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com
Published in Boonville Daily News from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
