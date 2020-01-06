|
Miriam I. Burrus, 83, of Boonville passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Riverdell Care Center in Boonville, Missouri.
Visitation for will be Thursday January 9, 2020 from 10–11 a.m. at Santa Fe Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ken Tounzen officiating.
Miriam I. Burrus was born July 24, 1936 in Altoona PA., the daughter of Joseph Pine and Gladys Grace Pine. She married Sonny Burrus on February 2, 1972 in McAlester, Oklahoma. Miriam loved to go dancing. She enjoyed gardening and watching the birds. She loved her family and enjoyed spending all the time with them she could.
Miriam is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Gladys Pine, husband Sonny Burrus, and brother Gene Pine. She is survived by her sons Gary (Sandy) Ward of Ashland, MO., Jim (Tammy) Ward of Azle, TX., loving friend, Ray Schrader of Boonville, MO., brother, Kenneth Pine of Altoona, PA. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Lauren Haslag, Matthew Ward, Erik Ward, Jeffery Ward and great-grandchildren, Clara Haslag, Isla Ward, Avery Ward and Elizabeth Ward.
Memorial contribution suggested to Santa Fe Trail Baptist Church of Boonville. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com
Published in Boonville Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 15, 2020