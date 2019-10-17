|
Sister Nancy Meade died October 14, 2019 at Nazareth Motherhouse in Concordia, Kansas. She was 80 years old and a Sister of St. Joseph for 60 years. She was born in Abilene, Kan., on December 10, 1938 to Cornelius and Minnie Lake Meade, the youngest of six children, and was baptized Nancy Helen. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph, Concordia, Kansas on September 8, 1958. On March 18, 1959, Nancy received the habit of the Sisters of St. Joseph and was given the name Sister Marie Cecile, later changing back to her baptismal name. She pronounced first vows on March 19, 1960 and final vows on March 19, 1963.
Sister Nancy received a B.M.Ed. in music education in 1967; followed by a M.M.Ed. in music education in 1972 from the University of Colorado. This was followed by a B.F.A. in theatre from Stephen's College in Columbia, MO in 1982. She taught in schools staffed by the Sisters of St. Joseph in Aurora, IL, Gladstone, MI, Boonville, MO and Silver City, NM. After retirement she moved to the Motherhouse in 2014.
Sister Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters. A Bible Vigil Service will be held October 17, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Nazareth Motherhouse Chapel with Sister Faye Huelsmann as the eulogist. The Mass of Christian Burial will be October 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel with Father Barry Brinkman presiding. The internment of cremains will be in the Nazareth Motherhouse Cemetery. Chaput-Buoy Mortuary, 325 W. 6th St., Concordia, KS is in charge of arrangements. Memorials for Sister Nancy Meade may be given to the Sisters of St. Joseph Health Care/ Retirement Fund or the Apostolic Works of the Sisters; P.O. Box 279, Concordia, KS 66901. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 25, 2019