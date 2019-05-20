Nellretha Smoot, 93, of Boonville passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019.
Nellretha was born on June 15, 1925 in Kansas City, Missouri and adopted by Bert Routh and Vernie (Baker) Routh. Nell was raised in Southwestern Missouri with her beloved brothers and sister.
Nell is survived by her son Randy (Karen) Davis and grandchildren: Talia smith and Aaron Davis. She is also survived by grandchildren Roy Davis and Tim Stock.
Services will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Nelson Methodist Church in Boonville, Missouri
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Boonville United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News from May 20 to May 27, 2019