Noel F. Bayne, age 97 of Lee's Summit, Mo passed away on March 24, 2020.
He was born on December 7, 1922 at Latham, Missouri, the son of Elmer and Cora Bayne, who preceded him in death. Noel was a graduate of Latham High School. On June 16, 1943 he was married to Mary Lee Hutchison, who preceded him in death.
Noel was a fighter pilot in World War II, discharged in 1946 as a 2nd Lt. He was associated several years in the automotive parts business in Boonville, Mo and Fort Worth, Texas. He served as a Dealer Representative for Fischer Mfg., Tipton, Mo and retired from the office of the Missouri State Auditor in 1990.
Survivors include: two daughters, Joyetta Young(Michael) of Kansas City, Mo; Sandra Jones (John, deceased) of Granbury, Texas; three grandsons, Nolan Young and Derek Young (Mary) Kansas City, Mo; and Judson Jones (Lisa) of Prosper, Texas; four great-grandchildren, Ashton Lee Jones and Makenzie Elizabeth Jones, Lucy Evelyn Young and Samuel Nathan Young and one sister Lula Rohrbach of California, Mo.
Five sisters and one brother preceded him in death: Letha Barbour, Matilda Jeffries, Ella Mae Barnett, Helen Schlup, Mattie Lachner, and Wesley Bayne.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Mar. 27 to Apr. 4, 2020