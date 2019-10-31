Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Lynn Kelley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Lynn Kelley Obituary
Patrick Lynn Kelley, 49, of Los Angeles, CA, passed away October 27, 2019. He was born December 17, 1969, in Dallas, Texas. He is survived by his parents William M. and Joyce Kelley of Conway, Ark., his brother Andrew Kelley of Los Angeles, Calif., his sister Samantha Hathaway of Little Rock, Ark., his niece Abigail Hathaway of Little Rock, Ark., his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. The family is having a private celebration of Patrick's life.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -