Patrick Lynn Kelley, 49, of Los Angeles, CA, passed away October 27, 2019. He was born December 17, 1969, in Dallas, Texas. He is survived by his parents William M. and Joyce Kelley of Conway, Ark., his brother Andrew Kelley of Los Angeles, Calif., his sister Samantha Hathaway of Little Rock, Ark., his niece Abigail Hathaway of Little Rock, Ark., his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. The family is having a private celebration of Patrick's life.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019