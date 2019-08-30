|
|
Patsy Dean (Allen) Sorrell, 78, of Boonville, Mo.passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Ashley Manor Care Center in Boonville, Mo.
Graveside service will be on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Clarks Chapel Cemetery near Franklin, Mo. with Rev. Charles Cook officiating.
Patsy was born on July 28, 1941 in Cooper County, Missouri the daughter of Chester Arthur and Minnie Elizabeth (Walters) Allen who preceded her in death. She retired from Nordyne in Boonville, Mo.
In Patsy's early years she enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. In her later years she enjoyed watching her hummingbirds and visiting with friends and family while sitting on her deck in her rocking chair. But above all she loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.
Survivors include: two children, David Gregory (Phyllis) of New Franklin, Mo. and Brenda Cook (Larry) of Boonville, Mo.; three grandchildren, Shawn Cook, Amanda Cook and Kahle Gregory; two sisters, Betty Murdock and Judy Craig and one brother, Arthur "Corky" Allen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions are suggested to Ashley Manor Care Center, 1630 Radio Hill Rd, Boonville, MO 65233.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of William Woods Funeral Home, Boonville, Mo.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019