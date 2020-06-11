Paul David Cramer, 73, of Boonville passed away May 18, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for family and friends has been scheduled to be held at 10:00 AM, June 27, 2020 at Arrow Rock State Park in Arrow Rock, MO. Interment will follow at Old Lamine Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.