Loving father and papa, Paul Lang, 58 of Boonville, Mo entered into the kingdom of heaven on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends. Paul loved to make his family laugh, and create memories by going on many trips across the country. His favorite trip location was anywhere with a beach and waves. His pride and joy was his granddaughter Layla. He would do anything to make her laugh and smile. On many occasions, he would tell her he was buying toys for himself, but he would give the toys to her instead. Paul's greatest accomplishment in life was his family. Family meant everything to him.



Paul had the creative touch. He loved to collect knick knacks, build, shoot photography and learn new cooking/coffee recipes. His photography skills were often sought by his children and granddaughter. He could see the good in everything he did.



For most of his life, Paul farmed with his father, Edward Lang. He enjoyed being outside, and exploring the beauty of God's creation.



Christmas was Paul's favorite holiday. He loved going to Christmas in the Park in Lee's Summit, and taking day-trips with his family. Making chocolate peanut clusters was his specialty. Hallmark movies were always playing in the house during Christmas. Taking weekly trips to the Dutch Bakery in Tipton brought a smile to his face every time.



Through out his life he overcame many obstacles by Gods grace. He then devoted his life to his family, and following the path the Lord laid out for him through acts of kindness and giving. Paul touched those who came in contact with him.



He is proceeded in death by his Mother, Margaret (Mickey) Oswald-Lang; Stepmother Margaret (Peg) Sloan-Lang; Father, Edward Lang; Sister MaryEllen Roth.



He is survived by his brother, Stephen Lang of Wildwood, Mo; children, son Edward Lang of Boonville; daughter, Margaret Lang and granddaughter Layla Lang of Boonville; former wife of 31 years, Velma Haller-Lang of Syracuse. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date, which will be announced by the family. They ask that donations be made to Christmas in the Park in Lee's Summit, Missouri.



