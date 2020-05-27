Raymond Roy Johnson, age 71 of Pilot Grove, Missouri, passed away Saturday evening at Harry S. Truman Veteran's Hospital in Columbia. His family was by his side as he succumbed in his long battle with cancer.
One of six children, Ray was born February 2, 1949 to Jessie E. and Ruby L. Johnson in Thayer, Missouri. He graduated high school in Couch, Missouri. Soon after, his family moved to the Pilot Grove area. It was there, through mutual family connections, that he met and then married Stella L. Beaman on March 1, 1969. Twelve days later he left his new bride for Fort Leonard Wood, to begin training for service to his country in the U.S. Army. He was eventually stationed in Germany and was able to have his young wife there with him. He was on active duty until 1971 and then served four more years in the Army Reserves.
The couple were back in the United States when their first daughter arrived in 1971, followed by twin girls on July 3, 1976. Together, they owned and operated the Phillips 66 Station on the north side of the Junction of I-70 and Highway 135 exit leading to Pilot Grove. They then
moved operations to the south side of I-70 and ran the station that was attached to Trudy's Restaurant. The couple were working hard, raising their three daughters, when Stella suffered a massive stroke and passed
away in late 1981 at the age of 30, leaving her her young family stunned and traumatized. Understandably, there were some difficult adjustments in store for them. It was a time of struggle for Ray, faced with raising three little girls without their Mother, and making a living too, but his love for his family was always the most important thing in his life.
Ray eventually started his own business of Ray's Towing, located in Boonville. He had that business for several years but moved on to other challenges, becoming an entrepeneur, achieving success in several endeavors. Ray found true joy late in life as a personal care giver, working until he retired three years ago.
Ray had several hobbies including fishing, photography and playing cards,
but his most passionate hobby was cooking for friends and family. The love that he put into every bite was appreciated by all who shared his table.
He had a great personality and sense of humor and was always honest to a fault, with no pretense; true to himself. One grandchild fondly recalled
that Ray was the "realest" person she had ever known. Ray was a loving
father and grandfather.
Preceding Raymond Roy Johnson in death were his parents; his first wife and mother of his daughters, Stella; brother Edward Johnson; sisters Margaret Johnson, (who passed away as a young child) and Glenda Beaman.
Surviving Ray are daughters Cressida Rans and husband Pete of Columbia, Missouri, Donna Hazlett and husband Aaron of Springfield, Missouri, and Doris Wheeler and husband Mathew of Salida, Colorado; grandchildren Jason Johnson of Columbia, Missouri, Abbey Boadle of Greeley, Colorado, Ben Boadle of Big Spring, Texas, Allison Hazlett of Springfield, Missouri and his only great-grandchild, Aaron Boadle of Big Spring, Texas; brothers Cleveland Johnson of Fayette, Missouri and Jessie Johnson of Pilot Grove, Missouri and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral services for Raymond Roy Johnson will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Meisenheimer Funeral Home, Pilot Grove, Missouri with
burial that afternoon at 4:00 p.m. at Arytown Cemetery near Thayer, Missouri. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 also at Meisenheimer Funeral Home, Pilot Grove.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.meisenheimerfuneralhome.com.
