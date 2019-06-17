|
Richard E. (Dick) Casanova, 75, passed away on June 14, 2019 following a tragic automobile accident. The son of Robert and Francis (Kehler) Casanova was born September 21, 1943 in Boonville, Mo. He graduated from Saints Peter and Paul Catholic High School in 1961 and attended Southwest Missouri State and Central Methodist College.
Visitation for Dick will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday June 20, 2019 at Howard Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with Russ Bradshaw officiating.
Dick married Nancy Knabe on June 5, 1970 at the Evangelical UCC in Boonville. On April 17, 1977 their son, Ryan, was born.
For many years he owned and operated Dick's Deep Rock. Later he joined Wade Davis and Associates Real Estate agency. He then began working for the Boonville Post Office as a substitute mail carrier, and eventually it became his career as he took over a full-time route as a rural mail carrier. He served this role for over 30 years, up until his passing, often going the extra mile for those lucky enough to be on his route. Retirement never really crossed his mind.
Dick was elected to two terms as Ward 2 City Councilman, from 1974 to 1978. He became chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission in 1974, serving on this commission until now, for 45 years. He was also on the Airport Board for 15 years, and the Board of Adjustments.
Dick was a member of numerous civic organizations, including Boonville Jaycees, serving as President and later Regional Vice-President, and the Chamber of Commerce.
In his personal time, Dick enjoyed spending time with his family and socializing with friends. He cherished the fun times spent with his grandchildren and loved taking them down to the Katy Trail, going to Franklin Island skipping rocks in the river, and taking them for golf cart rides in the pasture.
Dick was an avid fan of football, especially the Chiefs and MU Tigers, Nascar racing and attending auctions. He seldom returned home empty handed.
Years ago, Dick and Nancy enjoyed many weekends at the Lake of the Ozarks and several trips to Mexico. They traveled quite a lot when Ryan came along, their last trip being to New York City after 9-11.
Dick is survived by wife of 49 years, Nancy, son Ryan (Sarah) of Olathe, Kan., and his beloved grandchildren, Elsie and Owen. Also surviving is a brother Bob (Judy) of Webster Groves, Mo., a sister Annie (George) Chamberlain of Boonville, and three nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John.
Memorial contributions can be made to Huntington Disease Society or to a . Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News on June 17, 2019