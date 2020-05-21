|
|
ichard Louis Lenz, 83, of Boonville, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Richard was born January 12, 1937, in Bradshaw, NE to Richard and Cora (Peetzke) Lenz and baptized in the Zion Lutheran Church near Hampton. He was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Kueffer on June 18, 1960.
Richard was dedicated to service. He served God in his daily walk and as a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Lone Elm. He served his country in the Navy. He served his family by building a farmstead in tough times with hard work and innovation. He gently mentored three sons, numerous employees, and many exchange students. He served on numerous boards and committees that involved church, school, and dairy farming. Nevertheless, he and Ann found time to balance out the stress of life by enjoying traveling, RVing, taking in ball games, dancing, and exchanging thoughts at the coffee shop later in life. He had a great sense of humor.
Richard is survived by three sons, Greg (Janeth) Lenz of Everton, Bruce (Kathy) Lenz, and Chris (Suzanne) Lenz of Prairie Home. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Morgan (Andrew) Tate, Manuela Bedoya, Brett (Sarah) Lenz, Taylor Lenz, Michaela Lenz, Matt Swan, Nathan Swan, Jake Lenz, and Rosie Lenz, and one great-grandchild, Marin. He is also survived by his sister Lavill Morton of Boonville. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ruth Ann Lenz and two brothers, Eldon and Lloyd Lenz.
A graveside service for all who wish to attend will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor Paul Weisenborn officiating. Please follow the Social Distancing guidelines.
Memorials suggested to Zion Lutheran School or donor's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News from May 21 to May 30, 2020