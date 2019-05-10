Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Wayne "Dick" Royston. View Sign Service Information Markland-Yager Funeral Home 3855 Hwy 5 North New Franklin , MO 65274 (660)-848-2345 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Wayne "Dick" Royston, 71, of Franklin, Mo. passed away May 9, 2019 at his home.

He was born October 11, 1947 in Boonville, Mo. the son of Burford and Avis Watts Royston. Dick attended Clarks Chapel School, New Franklin High School, Central Methodist College and graduated from the University of Missouri in 1989 with his Doctorate in Education Administration.

He is survived by his wife, Beth of the home; three sons, Daniel and wife, Amy of Salisbury, Mo., Johnathan and wife, Kelly of Westphalia, Mo. and Bradley and wife, Jessica of Linn, Mo.; and seven grandchildren, Jackson, Garrett, Alayna, Caleb, William, Austin and Camden.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2019 at the New Franklin United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Interment will follow at Clarks Chapel Cemetery in Franklin, Mo..

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to New Franklin United Methodist Church and Clarks Chapel Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at

Arrangements entrusted to Markland-Yager Funeral Home, New Franklin, Mo.





Richard Wayne "Dick" Royston, 71, of Franklin, Mo. passed away May 9, 2019 at his home.He was born October 11, 1947 in Boonville, Mo. the son of Burford and Avis Watts Royston. Dick attended Clarks Chapel School, New Franklin High School, Central Methodist College and graduated from the University of Missouri in 1989 with his Doctorate in Education Administration.He is survived by his wife, Beth of the home; three sons, Daniel and wife, Amy of Salisbury, Mo., Johnathan and wife, Kelly of Westphalia, Mo. and Bradley and wife, Jessica of Linn, Mo.; and seven grandchildren, Jackson, Garrett, Alayna, Caleb, William, Austin and Camden.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2019 at the New Franklin United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.Interment will follow at Clarks Chapel Cemetery in Franklin, Mo..In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to New Franklin United Methodist Church and Clarks Chapel Cemetery.Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com. Arrangements entrusted to Markland-Yager Funeral Home, New Franklin, Mo. Published in Boonville Daily News from May 10 to May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Boonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close