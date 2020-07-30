1/1
Robert Birdsong
Robert "Bob" Dale Birdsong, 73, of Prairie Home, Missouri passed away Monday July 27, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri.

There will be no services held at this time.

Robert "Bob" Dale Birdsong was born September 27, 1946 the son of Robert Birdsong and Gladys Wolfe. Bob studied at San Francisco State University receiving his bachelor's degree in business. He then used his business degree to open a childcare facility called 'Wee Care Early Learning Center'. Bob married Alison Birdsong on August 10, 1968. He loved his family and enjoyed all the time he was able to spend with them. Bob enjoyed watching TV, he had his favorite show as well as all the sports. He especially loved watching baseball and basketball. Bob also enjoyed eating at the Duncan's Dinner in Prairie Home. He liked to spend time traveling, he would just get in the car and drive no matter how far. Bob loved his family the most, he always wanted to be involved whether it be dancing, singing, or just watching a movie. He was always there having fun and just overall bringing joy. Bob was always happy and bringing joy to those around him.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Gladys Birdsong, and wife Alison Birdsong. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Parrish and her husband Robert Parrish of Elk Grove, California, grandchildren Robert Parrish Jr., Savannah Birdsong-see, Jimmy Parrish, and Brooklyn Parrish, and numerous cousins and friends.

Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.

Published in Boonville Daily News from Jul. 30 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard Funeral Home
1397 W Ashley Rd
Boonville, MO 65233
(660) 882-3381
