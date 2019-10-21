|
|
Robert Eugene Holloway, 92, passed away October 18, 2019. Robert was born in Sedalia, Mo. on September 14, 1927 to Fred and Mabel (Lacer) Holloway. He attended Boonville schools and went on after high school to join the United States Navy. After being honorably discharged in 1946, Robert worked in the telephone industry until his retirement. On June 9, 1950 Robert married his wife Bernice (Gensler) and had three children together. Robert loved being outdoors, spending his younger years hunting and fishing, once in retirement he enjoyed not only mowing his lawn but mowing the lawns of many neighbors.
Robert was predeceased by his wife Bernice and his parents.
Robert is survived by his daughters; Linda Shelnutt and her husband Keith of St. Louis, Cindy Baker and her husband John of Iowa, and Gail Lammers and her husband Tom of Columbia, grandchildren; Seth Lammers, Erica Bishop, Christi Shelnutt and Alicia Baker.
The family is being served by William Wood Funeral Home
Published in Boonville Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 30, 2019