Robert John "R.J." Rentel
Robert John "R.J." Rentel, age 75 of Pilot Grove, MO passed away peacefully April 1, 2020. R.J. was born August 24, 1944 in Pilot Grove to Rob and Dorothy (Davis) Rentel.
R.J. was raised in Clear Creek, graduating from high school in Pilot Grove. On May 7, 1966, he and Patricia Heim were married, and their life together was blessed with four sons.
R.J. was a lifelong farmer and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served his country in the National Guard from 1964 to 1971. Demonstrating dedication to his community, R.J. served more than 20 years as president of the Rural Fire Department as well as serving on the St. Joseph Catholic School Board.
R.J. enjoyed playing softball, croquet, bowling, playing cards, fishing and a great game of Aggravation. He was verycompetitive , and his grand kids definitely caught that gene! His greatest joy was spending time with his grand kids. He missed very few of their events.
Preceding R.J. in death were his parents; brother Bill Rentel and brother-in-law Larry Twenter.
Surviving R.J. are his wife Pat, of the home; sons Robert (Robbi) and his wife Angie, Todd, Timm and his wife Jennifer, and Russell and his wife Amanda Rentel, all of Pilot Grove; grand kids Brady, Natalie, Ethan, Tate, Claire, Weston and Owen; sisters Marty Twenter of Boonville, Joyce (James) Vollrath of Pilot Grove, Alice (John) Brownfield of Raymore, MO; sister-in-law Janice Rentel of Prairie Home, MO; one niece and numerous nephews.
Memorials for Robert J. Rentel, Jr. are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic School, Pilot Grove, MO or St. John Catholic Cemetery, (Clear Creek) Pilot Grove, MO.
A private graveside service is planned for R.J.' s family. All thoughts, concerns and prayers are appreciated.
Arrangements under the direction of Meisenheimer Funeral Home, Pilot Grove, MO.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Apr. 3, 2020