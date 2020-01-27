Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meisenheimer Funeral Home - Otterville
701 Main Street
Otterville, MO 65346
(660) 366-4314
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Stroup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Stroup

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lee Stroup Obituary
Robert Lee Stroup, 86, of Nelson, passed away January 25, 2020 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Columbia. He was born July 2, 1933 in Sedalia, Mo. to Ora and Ola (Smith) Stroup.

Robert served in the U.S. Army from June 1953 until May 1955 when he transferred to the United States Army Reserve to finish his eight year enlistment.

On August 3, 1957 Robert and Medora Todd of Clifton City, Missouri were united in marriage. From this union two sons were born, Robert Dale and Jeffrey Lee Stroup.

Robert was employed for many years by the Mid-Missouri Telephone Co. doing central office work. Later while employed by Sieman Stromberg-Carlson, a large telecommunications company, Robert traveled throughout the United States installing equipment.

Survivors include his wife, Medora "Dora" Stroup of the home; sons Robert Dale Stroup and Erayna of Boonville and Jeffrey Lee Stroup and wife Cheryl of Russellville, Missouri; sisters, Betty Sheley and Debbie Cook both of Lincoln, Missouri and brother, Larry Stroup of Springfield, Missouri; three grandchildren, Amanda "Mandy" Stroup and Blake Stroup of Russellville, Adam Stroup and wife Alycia "Aly" of Jefferson City; four great-grandchildren also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Linda Gloth and a brother, Gary Wayne Stroup, Sr.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Otterville, Missouri. The funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 11:30 a.m., burial with military honor, will follow at Providence Cemetery, Smithton, Missouri.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Providence Cemetery.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.meisenheimerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Jan. 27 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -