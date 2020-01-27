|
|
Robert Lee Stroup, 86, of Nelson, passed away January 25, 2020 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Columbia. He was born July 2, 1933 in Sedalia, Mo. to Ora and Ola (Smith) Stroup.
Robert served in the U.S. Army from June 1953 until May 1955 when he transferred to the United States Army Reserve to finish his eight year enlistment.
On August 3, 1957 Robert and Medora Todd of Clifton City, Missouri were united in marriage. From this union two sons were born, Robert Dale and Jeffrey Lee Stroup.
Robert was employed for many years by the Mid-Missouri Telephone Co. doing central office work. Later while employed by Sieman Stromberg-Carlson, a large telecommunications company, Robert traveled throughout the United States installing equipment.
Survivors include his wife, Medora "Dora" Stroup of the home; sons Robert Dale Stroup and Erayna of Boonville and Jeffrey Lee Stroup and wife Cheryl of Russellville, Missouri; sisters, Betty Sheley and Debbie Cook both of Lincoln, Missouri and brother, Larry Stroup of Springfield, Missouri; three grandchildren, Amanda "Mandy" Stroup and Blake Stroup of Russellville, Adam Stroup and wife Alycia "Aly" of Jefferson City; four great-grandchildren also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Linda Gloth and a brother, Gary Wayne Stroup, Sr.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Otterville, Missouri. The funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 11:30 a.m., burial with military honor, will follow at Providence Cemetery, Smithton, Missouri.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Providence Cemetery.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.meisenheimerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Jan. 27 to Feb. 5, 2020