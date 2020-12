Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronnie A. Farris, 70, of New Franklin, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, November 29th, at Truman Medical Center Hospital Hill in Kansas City, Missouri.



Graveside Services will be held at Sulphur Springs Cemetery Saturday, December 5 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Wayne Purvis officiating. To protect friends and loved ones, the family asks that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing.



Arrangements under the direction of Howard Funeral Home



