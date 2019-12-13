|
|
Roy "Wayne" Harrington, 73, of rural Blackwater, MO, died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Salem Evangelical Church near Arrow Rock with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Show-Me Honor Flight and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com
Born March 30, 1946 in Concord, NC, he was the son of the late Homer Harrington and Beatrice Stancil Harrington. On June 16, 1968 he married Susie D. Leimkuehler who survives of the home. Wayne served in the United States Army in Vietnam. He lived in the rural Blackwater area for over 40 years and retired from Con-Agra Frozen Foods, working in the maintenance department, after 37 ½ years of service.
In addition to his wife, Susie; he is survived by four daughters: Angela Harrington of Boonville, Dawna Bellamy of New Franklin, Brenda McDaniel (Michael) of White House, TN and Carrie Harrington (Tom Goon) of Blackwater; eight grandchildren: Jashon Hockaday, Christopher, Shane and Sherrie Bellamy, Ryan Harrington, Jacob and William McDaniel and Tylor Sayers; three great-grandchildren: Emma, Lucas and Runa Bellamy; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and two sisters.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Dec. 13, 2019