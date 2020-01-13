|
Ruth Arlene Bressler, 93, of New Franklin, passed away January 11, 2020 at Riverdell Care Center in Boonville.
Ruth was born in Lisbon, MO on March 14, 1926 a daughter of Earl and Geneva Stallsworth Jackson. She married Robert G. Bressler on September 14, 1944 in Boonville. He preceded her in death on September 13, 1981.
Ruth was a member of the Four Square Church in New Franklin and the Shreve, Ohio Presbyterian Church Alpha Class. She enjoyed flowers, sewing, cooking, canning produce and traveling.
Survivors include a son, Raymond G. Bressler of New Franklin; three grandchildren, Erin Bressler, Lucas Bressler and Linda Eckblad; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by two daughters, Deborah Bressler and Druscilla Stern; an infant son, William E. Bressler; four brothers, Edwin, Ben, Ray and Jerome Bressler; five sisters, Maxene Moore, Laurene Ivy, Fonda Jackson, Londa Jackson and Elwanda Kluemeyer and by two grandchildren, Wendy Henry and Michael Stern.
Funeral services honoring her life will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin with Rev. Wayne Purvis officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Clarks Chapel Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Clarks Chapel Cemetery Association.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 22, 2020