Ruth "Ann" Lenz, 81, of Boonville, died on Monday, January 6, 2020. Ann was born on December 20, 1938, in California, MO, the daughter of Edward Henry and Ella Cornelia (Liebi) Kueffer. She was united in marriage to Richard Louis Lenz on June 18, 1960.
Ann loved working alongside her husband and sons on their dairy farm near Prairie Home. She enjoyed working in her lawn and garden, generally being outdoors, baking, and playing cards, especially with her siblings, friends at the nutrition center and the infamous group of ladies known as "Card Club." She also enjoyed chatting with friends from church, the agriculture community, and pretty much anyone that she bumped into. She volunteered with 4-H, Zion Lutheran School, Meals on Wheels, the Boonville Nutrition Center and numerous other groups, impacting many lives young and old. She will be missed.
Ann is survived by her husband Richard and three sons, Greg (Janeth) Lenz of Everton, Bruce (Kathy) Lenz, and Chris (Suzanne) Lenz of Prairie Home. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Morgan (Andrew) Tate, Manuela Bedoya, Brett (Sarah) Lenz, Taylor Lenz, Michaela Lenz, Matt Swan, Nathan Swan, Jake Lenz, and Rosie Lenz, and one great-grandchild, Marin. Ann is also survived by two sisters, Marian Dorn and Carol (Charles) Rackers, and two brothers, Bob (Mary Ann) and Jim (Betty) Kueffer. She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Cletus, Stanley, and Harold, and Ray Kueffer.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, from 9-11:30 at Zion Lutheran Church, and the funeral service at 11:30 with Pastor Paul Weisenborn officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Zion Lutheran School or donor's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 18, 2020