Baby Boy Ryder Bradley Wayne Schutjer, infant son of Logan Schutjer and Tiffany Hendrix was stillborn on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, MO.
Services for Ryder will be Friday, July 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Howard Funeral Home with a graveside service following at the Boonsboro Christian Church Cemetery.
Ryder is survived by his parents Logan Schutjer and Tiffany Hendrix of Glasgow,; sisters Mackenzie, Kennadi, and Kayslee Hendrix; grandparents Travis and Shelia Stover of Boonville; Larry Schutjer of Florida; Darrell and Angie Hendrix of New Franklin; Cindy Hendrix and Dennis Simmons of New Franklin; and Jackie Gray of Harrisburg; great grandparents Joyce Moore of Boonville, Jenene Stover of Boonville, Joy Anderson of Harden, Alice Mills of New Boston, Jackie Creason of Boonville, Teresa Vollrath of Boonville and Huber Stover of Boonville; aunts and uncles Kelsey Schutjer, Preston Stover, Kaiden Stover, Christian Schutjer, Ashley Hendrix, Mckenzie Gallatin, and Crayton Gallatin. He was already loved by so many and will be dearly missed.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com
.