It is with great love and sadness that we communicate that Sara Jane Hopkins Beene, 83, passed away on July 19, 2020. She was at her home with her son Mark, his wife Lori, and granddaughters Kayla and Marissa when she passed.
Sara was born in Boonville MO and spent portions of her adulthood in Los Alamos NM, Albuquerque NM, and Tempe AZ.
To see Sara's obituary, photos and have the opportunity to share in her guest book, visit https://www.obituare.com/sara-hopkins-beene-obituary-78952/
.
Her daughter Deborah; her parents Woodard B. Hopkins Sr. and Erna Rowe Hopkins; and her brother Woodard Hopkins Jr. preceded Sara in death. She is survived by her son Mark (Lori) Beene; brothers William (Kathryn also deceased), John (Maritta) and Robert (Marja) Hopkins; sister in-law Maxie Hopkins and granddaughters Kayla (Garrett) Drown and Marissa Beene. Sara requested to not have a memorial service. Peace to you all.