Scott Allen Schoppenhorst passed in his sleep on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his parents home in Sebring, FL. Scott attended Bunceton Schools for 5 years and graduated from Chilhowee High School near Warrensburg. He is survived by his daughter, Bailey Schoppenhorst (5 grandchildren: McKenna, Jaymie, Jenna, Zander, and Jaxson) of Versailles, MO; his son, Tyler Schoppenhorst of Tampa, FL; his parents Erwin and Marilyn Schoppenhorst of Sebring, FL; his brother Terry Schoppenhorst (Debbie, Jordan and Brad); his sister, Denise McCabe (Rob); his Aunt (Marlis Hatton) of Hamilton, OH; his uncle (Jerry Schoppenhorst) of Auxvasse, MO; and several cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Erwin and Mildred Schoppenhorst, Everett and Velma McElyea, and his uncles, Jerry McElya and Danny Hatton.
Scott retired from the United States Air Force after serving our country for 22 years. While in the Air Force he was stationed at Scott AFB, McDill AFB, Whiteman AFB and Moody AFB. While at Whiteman AFB he served with the 72nd Test and Evaluation Squadron. Overseas service included Saudia Arabia during Desert Storm, the Panama Canal and Korea. He retired from active duty in October 2008.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Scott on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Maggie's Event Space (409 Main Street, Boonville, MO) between 2-4 p.m. Please drop by to share a memory with Scott's family and friends.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 18, 2020