Shane Robert Bader
Shane Robert Bader, age 31, of Pilot Grove, Missouri, passed awayWednesday, September 2, 2020. Shane was born January 9, 1989 to Michael Paul Bader and Karen Mae Hoffman Twenter in Columbia, Missouri.

After high school, Shane received an Associates Degree and most recently

did landscaping as an employee of the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Farming was Shane's favorite thing to do but he also enjoyed trucking. He was very personable, never met a stranger and had many friends. Shane was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pilot Grove.

Shane and his close companion, Alyssa Taylor, shared the blessing of two

little girls, Collins Colette Bader, born in 2017 and Vail Harper Bader, born in 2019, whom he dearly loved.

Shane Bader is survived by his father, Mike Bader (Debby), Pilot Grove; mother Karen Twenter (Kevin), Pilot Grove; daughters Collins Colette and Vail Harper Bader; companion Alyssa Taylor; brother Joshua William Bader (Jennifer) of Independence, Missouri; grandmother Patricia Hoffman, Pilot Grove, step brothers Andrew Twenter (Larissa), Austin, Texas and Michael Wayne Johnson, Bunceton, Missouri; step sisters Jesse Mae Alldredge, Jackson, Missouri and Melissa Renee Manning (Chesly) of Pilot Grove; godfather, Bobby Bader (Sherry) and godmother, Donna Bader (Alan).

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, September 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pilot Grove. Burial was at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Rosary was Sunday, September 6.

Memorials are suggested to the Bader Children Memorial Fund.

Online Memorials can be submitted at www.meisenheimerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Boonville Daily News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 21, 2020.
