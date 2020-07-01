1/1
Shirley Ann HIll
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann Hill, 81, of Syracuse, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Capital Region Hospital in Jefferson City, Missouri. She was the only child born to Jesse and Viola Pearl Wilkerson in Boonville, Missouri.

Shirley and Floyd Hill were married August 31, 1968 celebrating their 50thwedding anniversary before his passing of July 9, 2019. They moved to Syracuse in 1974 from Pilot Grove where they raised their four children. She was a member of the Syracuse Baptist Church.

She enjoyed fishing, artistic painting, dancing, visiting with friends at the Senior Center. Most of all, she loved her children, grand-children, and great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband Floyd; granddaughter Tiffany Lewis; her half-brother and half-sisters.

She is survived by son Billy Lewis of Tipton; daughters Betty Lewis of

Merritt Island, Florida, Patricia Forbis and her husband John of California, Brenda Elley of Tipton; grandchildren Jeffrey Dotson, Crystal Dotson, Nicholas Hill, Jessica Hammond, Tashia Martin, Tara Lewis; and seven

great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Shirley Ann Hill will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020

at Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Tipton with burial following in the Syracuse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.meisenheimerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meisenheimer Funeral Home - Tipton
545 Highway 50 E
Tipton, MO 65081
(660) 433-2093
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved