Shirley Ann Hill, 81, of Syracuse, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Capital Region Hospital in Jefferson City, Missouri. She was the only child born to Jesse and Viola Pearl Wilkerson in Boonville, Missouri.
Shirley and Floyd Hill were married August 31, 1968 celebrating their 50thwedding anniversary before his passing of July 9, 2019. They moved to Syracuse in 1974 from Pilot Grove where they raised their four children. She was a member of the Syracuse Baptist Church.
She enjoyed fishing, artistic painting, dancing, visiting with friends at the Senior Center. Most of all, she loved her children, grand-children, and great-grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband Floyd; granddaughter Tiffany Lewis; her half-brother and half-sisters.
She is survived by son Billy Lewis of Tipton; daughters Betty Lewis of
Merritt Island, Florida, Patricia Forbis and her husband John of California, Brenda Elley of Tipton; grandchildren Jeffrey Dotson, Crystal Dotson, Nicholas Hill, Jessica Hammond, Tashia Martin, Tara Lewis; and seven
great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Shirley Ann Hill will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020
at Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Tipton with burial following in the Syracuse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association
.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.meisenheimerfuneralhome.com
.