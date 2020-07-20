Shirley Potter, 84, of Boonville, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Shirley Mae Byler Potter was born June 27, 1936 in Pontiac, Michigan, the daughter of John Garnett Edwards and Virginia Byler. Shirley moved with her family to Marion, Missouri when she was one, later moving to Prairie Home where she graduated from Prairie Home High School in 1954. While attending school, she enjoyed and excelled at basketball. On June 1, 1953, she married Frank Potter in Kansas City, Missouri. They made their home in Prairie Home, Missouri, later moving to Boonville. She and Frank were married for 67 years. During those years Shirley worked at the Jefferson Building in Jefferson City, The Medical Group in Boonville, the Cooper County ASCS office, and worked with Frank in the family business, Potter Trucking. Shirley had many things she enjoyed doing in life. Cooking for her family was high on the list and her Denver biscuits will be sorely missed. She enjoyed working in her beautiful flower gardens and playing pitch with family and friends. She played on a bowling league earlier in life, loved water sports even skiing on the Missouri River. She enjoyed being by the water at their homes in Florida and the Lake of the Ozarks.
She is survived by her husband, Frank of Boonville, son Randy (Lynn) Potter of Wooldridge, daughter-in -law, Mary Anne Potter of Boonville, brothers Gilbert "Bogie" Edwards of Kansas City and Ron Edwards of Boonville, seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents Garnett and Virginia Edwards, son Danny Potter, brothers Riley Garnett "RG" Edwards, Robert "Bob" Edwards, Wayne Edwards, and sister Nevelyn Nivens.
Due to the current pandemic, the family has chosen to have a celebration of life from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday July 23, 2020 at Howard Funeral Home but the family will not be present. Masks are highly recommended and social distancing will be observed. A private family burial and service will be held in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The American Heart Association
or to the Cooper County Extension Office attention: Master Gardeners. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com
.