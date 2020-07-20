1/1
Shirley Potter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Potter, 84, of Boonville, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Shirley Mae Byler Potter was born June 27, 1936 in Pontiac, Michigan, the daughter of John Garnett Edwards and Virginia Byler. Shirley moved with her family to Marion, Missouri when she was one, later moving to Prairie Home where she graduated from Prairie Home High School in 1954. While attending school, she enjoyed and excelled at basketball. On June 1, 1953, she married Frank Potter in Kansas City, Missouri. They made their home in Prairie Home, Missouri, later moving to Boonville. She and Frank were married for 67 years. During those years Shirley worked at the Jefferson Building in Jefferson City, The Medical Group in Boonville, the Cooper County ASCS office, and worked with Frank in the family business, Potter Trucking. Shirley had many things she enjoyed doing in life. Cooking for her family was high on the list and her Denver biscuits will be sorely missed. She enjoyed working in her beautiful flower gardens and playing pitch with family and friends. She played on a bowling league earlier in life, loved water sports even skiing on the Missouri River. She enjoyed being by the water at their homes in Florida and the Lake of the Ozarks.

She is survived by her husband, Frank of Boonville, son Randy (Lynn) Potter of Wooldridge, daughter-in -law, Mary Anne Potter of Boonville, brothers Gilbert "Bogie" Edwards of Kansas City and Ron Edwards of Boonville, seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents Garnett and Virginia Edwards, son Danny Potter, brothers Riley Garnett "RG" Edwards, Robert "Bob" Edwards, Wayne Edwards, and sister Nevelyn Nivens.

Due to the current pandemic, the family has chosen to have a celebration of life from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday July 23, 2020 at Howard Funeral Home but the family will not be present. Masks are highly recommended and social distancing will be observed. A private family burial and service will be held in Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to The American Heart Association or to the Cooper County Extension Office attention: Master Gardeners. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard Funeral Home
1397 W Ashley Rd
Boonville, MO 65233
(660) 882-3381
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Howard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved