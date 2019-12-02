|
|
Stanley LeRoy Stegner, age 95 of Pilot Grove, Missouri passed away Friday afternoon, November 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. LeRoy was born January 28, 1924 to Elmer and Alma Stegner in Pilot Grove where he has been a lifelong resident.
LeRoy, a WWII veteran, served his country in the US Navy, stationed in Hawaii. He married a local girl, Betty Ann Selbach, February 20, 1955 at Wesley Chapel. He was a lifetime member of that church and at one time served as Sunday School superintendent. He and Betty were blessed with four sons and one daughter.
LeRoy was a lifelong farmer in counties of Cooper, Howard, Warren and Pettis. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Ozark National Life Insurance and ICH Company for 27 years. He was an active member of the Pilot Grove American Legion and also served on the Cooper County Missouri Farm Bureau Board of Directors for 37 years.
Preceding Stanley LeRoy Stegner in death were his parents; his brother Rudy Stegner of Lamonte; sisters Laura Gail Schler of Boonville and Wanda Phillips of Pilot Grove.
Surviving LeRoy are his wife Betty of the home; children Judy Foglio (Mike) of Lee's Summit, Mo., Mike (Brenda)Stegner, Pleasant Hill, Mo., Mitchell (Donna)Stegner, Pilot Grove, Mo., Miles Stegner, Pilot Grove, Mo., Monty (Christy) Stegner, Blackwater, Mo.; grandchildren Mathew Stegner, James Stegner, Christopher (Haley) Foglio, Todd Stegner, Patrick (Krysteena) Foglio, Kyle (Angela) Stegner, Brittany Stegner, Dalten (Allie) Stegner, Alexis Stegner, Dayten Stegner, Camiren Stegner, Ella Stegner and Romi Stegner; two great grandchildren Bryce Stegner and Hadleigh Stegner; his brother Henry Stegner, Marthasville, Mo. and sister Loraine Wolfe, Pilot Grove, Mo.
A funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 at Wesley Chapel, Pilot Grove, Mo. with burial immediately following in the Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Pilot Grove, Mo.
Memorials are suggested to Wesley Chapel Cemetery or Cooper County Historical Society.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.meisenheimerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 11, 2019