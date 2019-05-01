Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Elizabeth (Brueckner) Gerke. View Sign Service Information Howard Funeral Home 1397 W Ashley Rd Boonville , MO 65233 (660)-882-3381 Send Flowers Obituary

Thelma Elizabeth Gerke, 89, of Boonville passed away April 27, 2019 at Ashley Manor Care Center.

Visitation for Thelma will be Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Howard Funeral Home from 6 – 8 p.m. Service will be Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Howard Funeral Home beginning at 11 a.m. with Deacon Dave Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Thelma Elizabeth Gerke was born November 25, 1929 the daughter of Victor August Brueckner and Pauline Diane Brockman Brueckner. Thelma graduated from Boonville High School in 1947. She married Raymond R Gerke on May 5, 1948 at SS. Peter and Paul Parsonage. She worked at Hirlingers Office Supply from 1960-1988 then was a cook at SS. Peter and Paul School. She loved all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she enjoyed watching them grow up and attending all their events. Thelma also enjoyed watching the hummingbirds, she has the biggest hummingbird collection you have ever seen. Thelma was very active in the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary; she coordinated the bingo concession stand. She knew every person and their order that played on Friday nights, she would have it ready when you got to the window to order. She was also an active member of the Boonville Women's Club. Thelma was always active in the community and loved to tell stories.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Pauline Brueckner, sisters Louise Martin, Emmarie Kempf, Lola Calvin, and Linda Brueckner . She is survived by her daughter Debbie (Mike) Zoeller of Boonville, brother Robert (Betty) Brueckner of Boonville, grandchildren Matthew Zoeller, Daniel (Christie) Zoeller, Vincent (Clare) Zoeller all of Boonville, and great-grandchildren Sophia, Olivia, Ava Zoeller, with one on the way. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Ss. Peter and Paul School.

