Thomas Brian Young, 57, of Lone Elm passed away at the University Hospital on March 17, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Brian Young.
Visitation for Tom will be Thursday March 21, 2019 at the Zion Lutheran Activity Center in Lone Elm from 5-8 p.m. Services will be Friday March 22, 2019 beginning at 3 p.m. with burial to follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. The family is having a dinner and celebration of life after the services.
Tom was born in Jefferson City, Missouri on October 8, 1961 to Dr. Thomas J. and Dorothy Young. Tom graduated Jamestown High School in 1979. He married the love of his life Wendy Young on June 23, 2007, and he adopted her two daughters, Abby and Chelsea. Tom devoted his work life to Larry Sales and Service since 1988, who also became his family. Thoughout his work travels, he met friends in everyplace he went. He enjoyed his hobby of Mopars with owning a 66 Dodge Dart and 71 Dodge Dart Swinger. He enjoyed hunting and celebrating deer camp with all of his buddies, especially his nephews and great-nephew. Most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his two grandson, teaching them how to fish and rocking them to sleep in his rocking chair.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents Dr. Thomas J. and Dorothy Young and brother Tim "Yogi" Young. He is survived by his wife Wendy Young; daughters Abby Young and Chelsea (Rick) Conaway; grandsons Collin and Elijah; three brothers Mike (Mary M.) Young, Steve (Mary E.) Young and Pat (Mona) Young and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephew and cousins.
Tom was loved dearly and will be missed by all.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Howard Funeral Home
1397 W Ashley Rd
Boonville, MO 65233
(660) 882-3381
Published in Boonville Daily News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 28, 2019