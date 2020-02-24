|
Thomas "Garth" Miller, 71, of Boonville, Missouri passed away at Boone Hospital Center on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Visitation for Garth will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge in Boonville, Missouri.
Garth was preceded in death by grandparents, S. Garth and Theresa Clinkscales and William and Marie Oswald, parents, Thomas and Mary Ann Miller and sister Ann Starkey. He is survived by brother Donald Miller, brother-in-law Mark Starkey and their daughters.
Garth's family and many friends that he ate and drank with from both sides of the counter for the past 25 years hail a final toast; " To Garth, brother, uncle, and dear friend, Thank you for your camaraderie, Rest in Peace and Go Cardinals."
Memorial contributions are suggested to Local Chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Feb. 24, 2020