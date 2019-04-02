Thomas Wayne Lee, 81, of Boonville, passed away at his home on March 28, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Wayne Lee.
He was born March 27, 1938 in New Franklin, a son of Walter "Banty" Lee, Jr. and Mary Eatherton Lee. Thomas married Charleen McKinney on November 23, 1963 in New Franklin. She survives at their home.
Thomas was a retired truck driver. He had served as a volunteer firefighter with the Boonville Fire Department and enjoyed going to the boat, making friends there and serving as their volunteer "social director." Mr. Lee was also a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his wife, Charleen, he is survived by a son, Todd W. Lee and a daughter, Sherry Scruggs and spouse, Berry all of Boonville; a sister, Patricia Lee of Kansas City, Mo. and other family members and friends.
Also surviving are his canine companion, Miss Kay and his feline companion, Man Cat and his grand-puppies, Snoopy, Zeus and Zena and grand-kitty, Bull Winkle.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carolyn Pihana.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin with Rev. Roger McMurry officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin. Visitation will be Sunday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Central Missouri Humane Society or Second Chance.
Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.
Markland-Yager Funeral Home
3855 Hwy 5 North
New Franklin, MO 65274
(660) 848-2345
Published in Boonville Daily News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 10, 2019