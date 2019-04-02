Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Wayne Lee. View Sign

Thomas Wayne Lee, 81, of Boonville, passed away at his home on March 28, 2019.

He was born March 27, 1938 in New Franklin, a son of Walter "Banty" Lee, Jr. and Mary Eatherton Lee. Thomas married Charleen McKinney on November 23, 1963 in New Franklin. She survives at their home.

Thomas was a retired truck driver. He had served as a volunteer firefighter with the Boonville Fire Department and enjoyed going to the boat, making friends there and serving as their volunteer "social director." Mr. Lee was also a U.S. Army veteran.

In addition to his wife, Charleen, he is survived by a son, Todd W. Lee and a daughter, Sherry Scruggs and spouse, Berry all of Boonville; a sister, Patricia Lee of Kansas City, Mo. and other family members and friends.

Also surviving are his canine companion, Miss Kay and his feline companion, Man Cat and his grand-puppies, Snoopy, Zeus and Zena and grand-kitty, Bull Winkle.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carolyn Pihana.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin with Rev. Roger McMurry officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin. Visitation will be Sunday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Central Missouri Humane Society or Second Chance.

