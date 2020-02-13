|
Tina Marie Maden Bennett, age 66 of Bunceton, Missouri passed away February 10, 2020 at home with family at her side. She was born July 15, 1953 to Lawrence and June Maden in San Bernadino, California.
She married Stanley (Rudy) Bennett September 24, 1976 and they enjoyed life together until his passing in 2010. Tina was blessed with two sons and one daughter.
Tina was a Registered Nurse by profession and traveled to different hospitals to work. She worked in several of the hospitals in central Missouri until her own health prevented her from continuing.
She enjoyed fishing, reading, putting puzzles together, watching old movies and the companionship of her dogs and many cats. Mostly, she loved spending time with her family.
Those preceding Tina Marie Bennett in death were her parents, husband and one nephew.
one nephew.
Surviving Tina are her sons Michael J. Reed and wife Jill of Sedalia, Missouri and Phillip J. Bennett and wife Rebecca of Oak Harbor, Washington; daughter Danielle M. Stamose of Bunceton, Missouri; brother Dudley Maden and wife Stephanie of Breese, Illinois; sister Teri Brown and husband Scott of Hazelwood, Missouri; three stepchildren; 12 grandchildren and seven step grandchildren; numerous other family members and friends.
A private Memorial gathering is planned for the family.
