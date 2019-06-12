|
Verna Lucille Nauman, 89, of Glasgow passed away Friday June 7, 2019 at Glasgow Gardens.
Visitation for Verna will be from 6–8 p.m. Wednesday June 12, 2019 at Howard Funeral Home. Service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday June 13, 2019 with an hour prior visitation at the Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Paul Weisenborn officiating. Burial will follow in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Verna Lucille Nauman was born June 8, 1929 in Bunceton Missouri, the daughter of Carl Bosau and Clara Frieling. She married Herbert Nauman on June 7, 1947 at the Zion Lutheran Church. Verna enjoyed gardening and having fresh homegrown ingredients to cook with. She has been a lifelong member of the Zion Lutheran Church and graduated from the Zion Lutheran School. Verna loved the outdoors, she enjoyed plowing the fields because she loved the smell of fresh dirt. Verna loved her family and grandkids the most, she enjoyed spending time with them and watching them grow up.
Verna is preceded in death by her parents Carl Bosau and Clara Frieling, husband Herbert Nauman, infant son, daughter Diane Cramer, and sisters Evelyn Bosau and Margaret Hazlett. She is survived by her daughters Laverne Conrow of Glasgow, Marilyn (David) Chenault of Boonville, sister Catherine Held of Pilot Grove, grandchildren Omer (Heather) Conrow, Walter (Erica) Conrow, Adam (Jaci) Chenault, Glen (Angie) Conrow, Sherry (Justin) Kellogg, Stephen Chenault, Mary Cramer, and great-grandchildren Trenton, Aiden, James, and Hadley Conrow, Madison and Kaitlyn Neth, Danica, Brenton, and Sydney Chenault, Ty Berning, Sapphine Kellogg, and Katelynn Wilhoit.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Zion Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News on June 12, 2019