Vernon L. Knedgen, 91, of Pilot Grove, Missouri passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital – East, in Lees Summit, Missouri.
Vernon was one of four children born to Edward Frank and Frances Thresa
Knedgen in Clear Creek, Missouri.
Vernon served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and upon discharge returned to Pilot Grove. He and Mary Helen Twenter were married September 27, 1954 for 59 years before her passing on December 18, 2013. Vernon's
favorite things in life were family, farming, and feeding cattle. He was a member of the American Legion, served many years on the St. John Cemetery
Board, served on the Pilot Grove Co-op board, and was a proud member of the National Cattleman's Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary Helen; daughter Sandra Knedgen; and sister Dorrine Mazur.
Vernon is survived by son Donald Knedgen and his wife Debbie of Pilot Grove; daughters Kathy Lang and husband Mike of Boonville, Marilyn Knedgen and husband Tom Walker of Valley Center, Kansas, Elaine Knedgen and wife Lori Williams of Sedalia, Vickie Abbott and husband Jeff of Lees Summit; brother Darrell Knedgen and wife Margie of Pilot Grove; sister Bonnie Siegel and husband Pete of Clifton City; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Mass of Christian burial for Vernon Knedgen will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, Clear Creek with inurnment in St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Pilot Grove, with a Prayer Service at 4:30 p.m.
