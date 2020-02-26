|
|
Victoria Elizabeth "Vicki" Marciniak, 52, of Franklin, MO, passed away February 21, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
Vicki was born in Johnston, RI on April 19, 1967 a daughter of Joseph Paul and Alvinia Frances Carter Goyette. She married Joseph Marciniak on March 18, 2005 in Plainfield, CT. Vicki was a home caregiver for her daughter and had formerly been employed in home health care in Moberly and as a waitress at Fox Woods Casino in CT. She loved animals and the land they called home in rural Howard County.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph Marciniak III and daughter, Maryssa Toler both of Franklin; a son, Michael Goyette of Stover; her mother, Alvinia Goyette of Fayette; a brother, Joe Goyette and a sister, Eve Goyette both of CT and two grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Gathering honoring Vicki will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Boonville Eagles Lodge from 2 to 4 PM.
Arrangements entrusted to Markland-Yager Funeral Home, New Franklin, MO.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Feb. 26 to Mar. 7, 2020