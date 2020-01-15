|
|
Virgil Edward Schuster, 87, originally from Pilot Grove, Missouri and a longtime resident of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away surrounded by loved ones on January 10th, 2020. Virgil was born May 10th, 1932 to Leonard and Gertrude Schuster from Pilot Grove, Missouri. He was a born engineer and held a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering. He had a full career which included stints working for the National Security Association and NASA. He also held two patents during his time at Motorola, from which he retired in 1996. His lifelong passions included wood working in his garage, making grandfather clocks and dredging for gold with his children
and grandchildren. He was a long time member of St. Daniel's Catholic Church and was very active in the parish: including participating on the building fund for the new church in 1979. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Gertrude Aggeler Schuster of Pilot Grove, Missouri; his wife of 45 years, Mary Williamson Schuster of Columbia, Missouri; and a brother, Wilbur Schuster (Shirley) Pilot Grove, Missouri. He is survived by a sister, Marjorie Schuster Spaedy (Darrell) Bunceton, Missouri; four brothers, Norbert Schuster (Louise) of Pilot Grove, Marvin Schuster (Ruth) Cataula, Georgia, James Schuster (Rosemary) Pilot Grove, and Darrell Schuster (Julie) Nashville, Tennessee; four sons, Brian Schuster, David Schuster (Robin), Edward Schuster and Rob Schuster (Michelle); six daughters, Eileen Schuster Merrill (Rich), Deborah Schuster Scotten (Jeff), Rita Schuster Neri, Brenda Schuster Freeland (Brian), Denise
Schuster Valadez (Stephen) and Molly Schuster Mahai (Borz); 28 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren. We love him and will miss him dearly. In Virgil's honor, services will be held at St. Daniel's Catholic Church (1030 N. Hayden Rd. Scottsdale, Arizona 85257) on January 14, 2020, visitation at 9:30 a.m., rosary at 10:30 a.m. followed by mass at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Saint Martins Cemetery in Pilot Grove.
A funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pilot Grove with burial immediately following in St. Martins Cemetery near Pilot Grove. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday morning at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice of the Valley.
