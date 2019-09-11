|
|
Virginia Lee Myers
Mrs. Virginia Lee (Harlan) Myers, of Loris, SC, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 74. "Jenny" was born on March 25, 1945 in Clifton City, MO to Ollie L. Harlan and Mable Mae Todd Harlan. She grew up in Clifton City and graduated from Otterville High School. She was married to Thomas H. Myers on March 23, 1964.
Jenny was well loved and respected in Sedalia, and Boonville, Missouri where she lived and worked before retiring to South Carolina. She and her husband owned and operated Mane Street Station in Boonville, MO for nearly 20 years. She is survived by her loving husband, Tom Myers, one son, Thomas M. Myers (wife Audrey) of Loris, SC, one daughter, Kimberly D. Myers of Harrisburg, PA, seven grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, one great-great grandson and her brother, Sam Harlan (wife Elvie) of Moberly, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Bill Harlan and Ollie Harlan and her sister, Lois Veiregg.
A celebration of her life will be held September 17, 2019 at the New Hope Baptist Church, 664 E. 16th Street, Sedalia, Mo. Please sign Jenny's online guestbook at harwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at 843-756-7001 for further information.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019