Virginia Lee Zimmerman- Berry, 89 of Maryville, formerly of Boonville passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. A family graveside service was held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the West Evangelical Church Cemetery.



Virginia was born November 20, 1931 in New Franklin. She was united in marriage to William R. Zimmerman, Jr. who preceded her in death. To this union three children were born: William R Zimmer, III, Dana Faye Poe and Bradford Eugene Zimmerman, all surviving. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Virginia was employed for many years as a dental assistant and as a cashier at United Super. She enjoyed bowling, embroidery, and cooking.



Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one sister: Jula.



Memorials contributions may be made to the West Evangelical Church Cemetery



