Wanda Sue Carr

Wanda Sue Carr, 74, of Fayette passed away at her home on May 20, 2020.

Graveside memorial services celebrating Wanda's life will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Fayette City Cemetery with Pastor Ken Stacey officiating. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic recommendations social distancing will be required.

Memorial contributions are suggested to The Food Bank of Central Missouri or the Central Missouri Humane Society.
Published in Boonville Daily News from May 21 to May 30, 2020
