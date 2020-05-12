|
William "Larry" Carpenter, 71, of Clarksburg, MO passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home with his loved ones around him. He was born on March 6, 1949 in California, MO the son of William (Bud) Irving and Adella (Grace) Albert Carpenter, both whom proceed him in death. He was united in marriage on July 31, 1971 at Flag Spring Baptist Church to Pamela Bolinger, whom survives of the home. He worked for Ralston Purina, MO Department of Corrections, California MO Mail Carrier, then finished his career as a Postmaster of 27 years at Clarksburg United States Postal Service and was involved in City of Clarksburg Government and currently the mayor. He was a member of the Clarksburg Baptist Church. Larry loved raising and training English Setter Bird Dogs which he earned numerous awards nationally such as NBHA National Puppy Handler of the Year, NBHA National Runner Amateur Derby Handler and First Place Field Trial Awards. He loved hunting quail as well as walking in field trials with his dogs. In his younger years he coached Babe Ruth Baseball and numerous basketball teams. He was an avid sports fan especially of the St. Louis Cardinals and Missouri Tigers. In his senior year of high school, he set the record for the mile. He loved golfing with his wife and friends. His pride and joy was supporting his children and grandchildren in anything they did. He loved watching basketball and being on the front row at half court with a popcorn in his hand. He was a 1967 graduate of California High School. Larry is survived by one son, Kevin Carpenter and wife Rhonda; two daughters Laura Sanning and husband Steve, Tawnya Pace and husband Don Jr. and one brother David Carpenter and wife Eva. Seven Grandchilren Ashton Hays with husband Wyatt, Alli Carpenter, Trenton Pace and fiancée Hayden Dillion, Bryant Carpenter, Brooklynn Pace, Maddi Carpenter, Will Carpenter, and one great grandchild Harper Hays all of Clarksburg. Frankie Bolinger, Mother in law, California MO. He loved his brothers and sisters-in-laws along with his numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was proceeded in death by his brother Gordon Carpenter and sister-in-law Dianna Carpenter and brother-in-law Jack Bolinger and father in law Albert Ray Bolinger. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Flag Spring Baptist Church with visitation on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Officiating will be Jim Rogers. Burial will be at Hickman Cemetery. Memorials suggested to ALS Foundation or National Bird Hunters Association or Missouri Bird Hunters Association. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Services, California, MO. The general public is welcome to attend visitation and services while following social distancing guidelines
Published in Boonville Daily News from May 12 to May 19, 2020