Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard Funeral Home
1397 W Ashley Rd
Boonville, MO 65233
(660) 882-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for William Oser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William John Oser


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William John Oser Obituary
William (Bill) John Oser Jr., age 88, New Franklin, passed away April 12, 2020 at University Missouri Hospital in Columbia, MO.

Bill was born December 4, 1931 to the late William John Oser Sr. and Rose Ginter Oser. He married Irene L. Kempf on September 6, 1952 in Pilot Grove, MO. He had served in the U.S. Army during Korean War and was employed by Holsum Bakery, Boonville Training School for Boys, and retired from the University of Missouri Hospital, Columbia after 22 years. Bill was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus in Boonville.

Bill was a long-time farmer, known for his cracked pecans, an enthusiastic bird hunter, passionate about Cardinal baseball, supporting local sports programs and coaching kids baseball, an avid Pitch card player and loved spending time with family.

Survivors include his wife Irene L. Oser, a brother, Henry Oser of Boonville and a sister, Barbara Worley of Pilot Grove, three sons Bruce Oser and his wife Brenda, Dennis Oser and his wife Therisa, Kevin Oser and friend Jill Layne, and two daughters Cindy Wesselman and her husband Tony, Christy Johnson and her husband William. Also surviving are grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandson, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Joseph, Robert, Bernie, Lawrence and Walter Oser and by two sisters, Wilhelmenia and Anna Marie Oser.

A private ceremony will be held for immediate family and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Burial will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Boonville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Howard Funeral Home, Boonville, MO. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com
Published in Boonville Daily News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -