H T May & Son Funeral Home
405 Sycamore St
Boonville, MO 65233
(660) 882-5404
William Kosfeld

William Kosfeld Obituary
William Kosfeld, 75, of New Franklin, Mo., passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. There will be no services at this time.

William Kosfeld was born June 24, 1944 in Boonville, Mo., the son of Hadley and Fern Davis Kosfeld. He loved to go fishing in his spare time. He also loved spending time at his favorite store, Snoddy's.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Hazel Kosfeld of the home, three children Gayle Krout of Boonville, Mo., John Waller of Columbia, Mo., and Andrea (Shannon) Boggs of Franklin, Mo., his sisters Patricia Friedrich of Boonville, Mo., Sandra Williams of Virginia and Bobbie Perry of Arizona, three grandchildren, Joe Boggs, John Boggs, and Amanda Ladd, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one step-daughter Carol Neel.

Arrangements are under the direction of HT May & Son Funeral Home in Boonville.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019
