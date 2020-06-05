William Oerly
1940 - 2020
William George Oerly, 80 years old of Lake Villa, IL passed away peacefully Sunday, May 31, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born January 26, 1940 in Overton, MO, the son of the late Raymond and Emma (nèe Jenry) Oerly. After graduating high school, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Airforce and was stationed at Misawa Airbase in Japan. He had flown numerous re-con missions over Vietnam for the next six years. After his discharge from the Air Force, he attended DeVry Institute, Chicago, IL and worked for 30 years in Computer Technology for I.B.M. Bill was an active member of the Antioch VFW Post 4551 (where he served as Post Commander many times), the Antioch American Legion Post #748, PLAV, and DAV. Bill was also active in the Boy Scout Community throughout his life. He was a great husband, father, and grandfather. On December 31, 2008, he married Janice Moritz.

Survivors include his wife, Janice; two sons, Eric (Cynthia) Oerly and Dennis (Akemi) Oerly; a step-daughter, Janann (Eric) Rudisill; four grandchildren, Leanin, Gabriel, Hunter, and Lane; his siblings, James Oerly, Sharon Premer, and Shirley Hein; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Coach Premer and Ronald Hein.

A graveside service for Bill will be held June 13, 2020 at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boonville, Missouri beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Antioch VFW Post 4551 75 North Ave Antioch, IL 60002 are appreciated in Bill's memory.

Published in Boonville Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Walnut Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
